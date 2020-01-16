Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
For more information about
Sandra Kromer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Sandra Lee Kromer


1949 - 2020
Sandra Lee Kromer Obituary
Sandra Lee (Stengel) Kromer, 70, of Coplay, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Phoebe Home, Inc. in Allentown. She was the wife of the late Leonard L. Kromer. Born in Allentown, September 6, 1949, Sandra was the daughter of the late Joseph V. and Doris J. (Kerchner) Stengel. She was employed as a food service worker before retiring.

Survivors: Children, Gary Kromer of Allentown, Marcie Kelley and Lisa Morgan both of Gilbertsville; sister, Joanne Pawluk of Emmaus; brother, Ronald J. Stengel of Whitehall; five grandchildren; one great granddaughter.

Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 16, 2020
