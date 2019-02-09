Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Emmaus Moravian Church
146 Main St.
Emmaus, PA
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Emmaus Moravian Church
146 Main St.,
Emmaus, PA
Sandra Lee Reith, 79, of Emmaus, passed away February 7, 2019 at Moravian Village, Bethlehem. She was the wife of William A. Reith, Sr. for the past 61 years. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Earl D. and Faye A. (Wagner) Bower. Sandra was an active member at Emmaus Moravian Church, where she was a former Sunday school teacher, part of Vacation Bible School, the card ministry, and the Lovefeast Bun Bakers. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, and was a selfless individual that cared for her family and friends. Survivors: Loving Husband, William; Children, Patty J. Alagna and her husband Sal of Buffalo, NY, William A. Reith Jr. and his wife Julie of Center Valley, Mark D. Reith of Emmaus, Nancy L. Badinger of Center Valley, Linda C. Wisser and her husband Matt of Coopersburg and Sandra L. Wieder and her husband Tim of Coopersburg; Grandchildren, Tassia, Matthew, Cassie, Amber, Tracy, Austin, Travis, Lindsay, Felicia, Daniel and Dean; 7 Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by her Sister, Mary. Services: 11:30AM Monday, Feb. 11th at Emmaus Moravian Church, 146 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049. Burial will follow at Emmaus Moravian Cemetery. A viewing will be held Mon. 10-11:30AM at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus. Contributions: may be made to the church at the address above.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2019
