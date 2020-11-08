1/1
Sandra Louise "Sandie" Ahner
1948 - 2020
August 14, 1948 ~ November 5, 2020

"Sandie,"as she was affectionately known, 72 of Kunkletown, Pa. passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov 5 in her home, surrounded by her family She was born in Northhampton, Pa and was a graduate of Lehighton Area High School, Class of '66. Sandie is survived by her loving husband of 54 yrs. Neil B. Ahner Sr. her children, Lori Green, Tammy, wife of Dean Shade, Kyle and his wife, Erika and Neil B. Ahner II, her grandchildren: Brandon Green, Justan Green and his wife Melissa, Matthew Green and Shawn Green, Katie L. wife of Jerry Nieroda, and Jonah Ahner, great grandsons: Bryce Green, Jerry Nieroda and Liam Green, her brother, Rev. David A. Oppold as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents George and Louise (Wert) Oppold and her son-in-law Glenn S. Green.

Sandie was a member of St. John Towamensing Lutheran Church, Palmerton, Pa where she served as Secretary for many years. She loved spending time with her family, baking, crocheting, playing cards, reading and her 2 fur babies: Jeannie & Snickers. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

A Service for the Celebration of Sandie's Life will take place 11 AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. John Towamensing Lutheran Church 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton, PA 18071, where friends may call beginning at 10 AM. Masks and Distancing are required. Interment will be private.

Donations in lieu of flowers to St. John Towamensing Lutheran Church at the address above, would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements by the CHEEGA FUNERAL HOME, Swedesboro, NJ

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Calling hours
10:00 AM
NOV
14
Service
11:00 AM
St. John Towamensing Lutheran Church
