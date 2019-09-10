|
|
Sandra Marie Denny, affectionately known as Jean in her later years and Sandy when younger, of Palmer Township, passed away peacefully at home on September 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 69 years old.
Sandy was born in South River, NJ. She was the daughter of the late Stanislaus and Genevieve (Gorski) Prus.
Sandy graduated from La Reine High School near Washington DC in 1967 and immediately became a candidate for the Roman Catholic religious order of the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters at Alvernia College in Reading, PA. Sandy was assigned the religious name of Sister Mary Jean and began her teaching career in 1970. She taught at various Catholic grade schools in Carteret, NJ; Stamford, CT; and Hyde Park, MA before being assigned to Colegio Sagrado Corazon in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico for four years. She returned to Alvernia College as an Instructor and then continued teaching in NJ and MA. Her final assignment with the Sisters was as Principal of St. Mary's Elementary School in Bound Brook, NJ. Sister Jean left the order in 1986 to continue her passion for teaching English composition and literature.
Jean taught Middle School English and Composition at Loyola Blakefield Jesuit college preparatory school in Towson, Maryland from 1986 until 1998 during which time she made lifelong friendships with the Jesuits, teachers, and staff. She earned a M. Ed. in Administration and Supervision from Boston College, 1986; and MS in Modern Studies, Loyola College of Maryland, Baltimore, 1993.
Jean met in 1995 and married in 1997 the love of her life, Captain Patrick L. Denny, USN. As a Navy wife, Jean continued teaching in Catholic schools in the Navy towns of San Diego, CA and Newport, RI. She retired from teaching in 2013 following an 11 year period of living in Charles Town, WV and teaching at J.L. Simpson Middle School in Loudon County, VA., where she treasured her colleagues, friends and students.
Jean was an avid reader and lifelong knitter joining knitting groups wherever she lived. She loved music and singing. Most of all, she adored being "Babci" to her four grandchildren and "Cioci" to niece and nephew.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two brothers: Stanley and his wife Laverne of East Brunswick, NJ, and Reverend Monsignor Eugene Prus, who recently retired as Pastor of the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Martinsville, NJ; a nephew Randy Prus and his son Ethan and wife Stephanie of Durant, OK, and niece Raissa Prus and her son James and husband David Bergstein of Maplewood, NJ. Through her marriage to Pat, Jean had two loving stepdaughters: Sara Denny Roth and husband Stephen of South Orange, NJ, and Katie Denny Horowitz and husband James of Brooklyn, NY.; and four beautiful grandchildren she adored: Henry, Beatrice, Hugo, and Charlie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am Friday, September 13, in St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, 4049 Hartley Ave., Easton, PA 18045. Viewings will be conducted Thursday from 5-7pm in the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., 2101 Northampton Street, Easton and Friday in St. Jane's Church from 10-11am. Interment will be at a later date and private to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jean may be made online to the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters at thttp://www.bernardinevolunteers.org/vim/Donate/ or St Jane Frances de Chantal Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.strunkfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 10, 2019