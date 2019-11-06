|
Sandra M. German, 74, of Schnecksville, died Monday, November 4, 2019 in her home. Born in Moore Township, Northampton County, August 8, 1945, Sandra was the daughter of the late Theodore and Mabel (Hawk) German. She was employed as an assembler at Allen Organ Co. in Macungie for 50 years before retiring in 2013. Sandra was a life member of Central Grange # 1650, Germansville and a member of Community Fire Co. #1, Schnecksville.
Survivors: Nephews, Stephen T. Mould of Macungie, Nathanael L. Walters of Northampton; nieces, Kelly M. Frinzi of Allentown, Tabitha A. Walters of Dallas; great nephew, Kyle S. Mould; great niece, Courtney J. Mould; friend, Marlene C. Hunsicker with whom she resided; predeceased by sisters, Ruth A. Mould and Madlyn L. Walters.
Service: A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Heidelberg Union Cemetery, Slatington. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animals in Distress c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 6, 2019