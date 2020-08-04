Sandra M. Kline, 79, formerly of Macungie, passed away Mon. August 3, 2020 at L.V. Hospital, Hospice Unit. She was the wife of the late Robert Kline. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Raymond O. Kuhns and Marguerite A. (Hartzell) Kuhns Kistler. Before retiring, she worked 25 years as a sewing machine operator at Red Hill Apparel and later at Jesse James Button Company. She was a member of Cedar UCC, Cetronia and will be remembered for her love of playing Bingo.



Survivors: Daughters Geraldine Stephens of Wescosville, Susan Geist of Coopersburg; brothers Dale and his wife Nancy and Carl and his wife Patricia; sister Geraldine Bower; 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Jeanette Ziegler, sisters Barbara Geist and Doris Geist, and a grandson Michael.



Calling Hour: Fri. August 7 at 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Private memorial service.



