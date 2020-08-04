1/1
Sandra M. Kline
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra M. Kline, 79, formerly of Macungie, passed away Mon. August 3, 2020 at L.V. Hospital, Hospice Unit. She was the wife of the late Robert Kline. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Raymond O. Kuhns and Marguerite A. (Hartzell) Kuhns Kistler. Before retiring, she worked 25 years as a sewing machine operator at Red Hill Apparel and later at Jesse James Button Company. She was a member of Cedar UCC, Cetronia and will be remembered for her love of playing Bingo.

Survivors: Daughters Geraldine Stephens of Wescosville, Susan Geist of Coopersburg; brothers Dale and his wife Nancy and Carl and his wife Patricia; sister Geraldine Bower; 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Jeanette Ziegler, sisters Barbara Geist and Doris Geist, and a grandson Michael.

Calling Hour: Fri. August 7 at 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Private memorial service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmoyer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved