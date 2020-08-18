Sandra M. Luckenbach-Bachman, 60 years, of Coplay, died Saturday August 15th, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side. She was the wife of David P. Bachman of Coplay, and together they celebrated 36 years together this month. Born in Coplay, she was a daughter of the late Carl A. Sr. and Mary A. (Malitsch) Luckenbach.
Sandy was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church of Coplay. She worked for many years as a real estate agent for a variety of agencies in the Lehigh Valley. Sandy earned her Bachelor's in Animal Science from Penn State and always had a love for animals. She had a "green thumb" and loved to garden and cook. Sandy enjoyed going to the beach, especially her trips to Long Beach Island. Surviving along with her husband are her brother Carl A. Luckenbach, Jr.; nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
