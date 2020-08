Sandra M. Olson, of Doylestown, died Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was 56.Born in Germany, she was the daughter of Eva Maria Olson and the late Kirk Olson.Sandra worked as a manager for the past 10 years at Arrow Master Pools in Center Valley, where she loved chatting with her customers and co-workers. She was an intelligent, dry-witted, hard-working and beautiful person who had a big heart, a great laugh and made friends easily.Sandra liked to garden and loved reading and animals, especially her cat Otis, and was a fantastic cook, except for one notoriously bad meal of fried chicken breaded with powered sugar.In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving companion of 20 years: Timothy G. Duenkel, of Doylestown; her son: Austin Shull, and her daughter: Heather Shull, both of Washington; as well as her brother: Davin Olson, of Arizona.Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown. Services and interment will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sandra's name may be made to: Habitat for Humanity, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, Georgia 31709-3543.Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown www.reedandsteinbach.com