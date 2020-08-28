1/1
Sandra M. Olson
Sandra M. Olson, of Doylestown, died Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was 56.

Born in Germany, she was the daughter of Eva Maria Olson and the late Kirk Olson.

Sandra worked as a manager for the past 10 years at Arrow Master Pools in Center Valley, where she loved chatting with her customers and co-workers. She was an intelligent, dry-witted, hard-working and beautiful person who had a big heart, a great laugh and made friends easily.

Sandra liked to garden and loved reading and animals, especially her cat Otis, and was a fantastic cook, except for one notoriously bad meal of fried chicken breaded with powered sugar.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving companion of 20 years: Timothy G. Duenkel, of Doylestown; her son: Austin Shull, and her daughter: Heather Shull, both of Washington; as well as her brother: Davin Olson, of Arizona.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown. Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sandra's name may be made to: Habitat for Humanity, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, Georgia 31709-3543.

Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown www.reedandsteinbach.com

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
2335 LOWER STATE RD
Doylestown, PA 18901 2629
