Sandra P. Pinkerton
1946 - 2020
Sandra Paulette (Kindig) Pinkerton, age 73, died Tue. Apr. 14, 2020, at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia. Born Aug. 9, 1946, in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Rozalia (Takacs) Kindig, and the wife of Donald James Pinkerton, to whom she was married 53 years at the time of her passing. A graduate of Liberty High School in Bethlehem, Sandra retired from First Union Bank in 1999. She was an avid reader and gardener who also enjoyed cooking, baking and needlework. She collected orchids and always had music playing. She loved spending time doing crafts with her grandchildren as well as drinking wine and playing games with her family. And she made the best apple pies. In addition to her husband, Sandra is survived by: daughters Lisa Pinkerton (husband Wayne Dybach), Donna Badolato (husband Isidoro), and Natalie Gehris (husband Geoff); grandchildren Rosalia and Isabella Badolato, and Chloe Gehris; brother Alan Kindig; and sisters Sylvia Groeger, and Bernardine Stevens. Sandra is preceded in death by brother Bruce Kindig. Interment will be private and at the discretion of the family. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.
