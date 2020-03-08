Home

Sandra Smith

Sandra Smith Obituary
Sandra Pfleuger Smith, 84, of Bethlehem, passed away on February 22, 2020. Sandra was born on August 4, 1935 to Larry and Helen Shook in Bethlehem. Sandra spent most of her working career at Guardian Life Insurance, Bethlehem. Her favorite activities were traveling, cross-stitch, playing cards, and reading.

Sandra was predeceased by her parents, sister, Cindy Jackson, and husband, Lester Smith. She is survived by a son, Daniel Smith, and a daughter, Susan Sacknoff.

Visiting hour will be held at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 5900 Old Bethlehem Pike, Center Valley on Saturday, March 14 at 5 pm. A memorial service will follow at 6 pm.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020
