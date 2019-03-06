Home

Sandra S. "Sandi" Weinhofer, 72 years of Catasauqua passed away March 3, 2019 at home. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Lewis and Ruby (Barbarick) Strack.Before retiring she worked in the shipping department at Daytimers, Inc. Sandi loved to dance and was a devoted and loving grandmother and great-grandmother, and had many friends. Surviving are her sons William F. Jr. and Scott J. Weinhofer. and her daughter Leann Weinhofer; granddaughter Hayley and her husband Derek Kolumber, Jordan and husband Keith Bisher and Jason Price; 7 Great-Grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Neva, Gary, Diane and Mary.Funeral Services will be held 1:00pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, 234 Walnut Street, Catasauqua, PA 18032. Her viewings will be from 7-8:30pm Thursday, March 7th and 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in her name payable to the American Kidney Fund, 11932 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2019
