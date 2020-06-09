Sandro Fabrizio Micocci DPT
1974 - 2020
Sandro Fabrizio Micocci, DPT, 45, of North Whitehall, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, after injuries he sustained in a cycling accident in Upper Macungie Township. He was the husband of Jessica E. (Ruckel) Micocci to whom he was married 12 years last October 13. Born in Rome, Italy, November 9,1974, Sandro was the son of Remo and Marisa (DiPaterniano) Micocci of Folsom, CA. He earned a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Slippery Rock University in 2004 and was employed at Lehigh Valley Health Network for the last 2 ½ years. Prior to that, he worked at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital. Sandro was currently serving as the Secretary of the Eastern Pennsylvania Down Syndrome Center, Trexlertown.

Survivors: In addition to his wife and parents; children, Isabella and Michael Micocci both at home; sisters, Michaela Healy (Brian) of Folsom, and nephew, Luca, Daniela Gryniewicz (Kevin) of San Diego, CA; mother and father-in-law, James F. and Elizabeth V. (Borgia) Ruckel of East Stroudsburg; brothers-in-law, Timothy J. Ruckel of East Stroudsburg, Seth J. Ruckel (Carissa) of Tannersville; one additional niece and two nephews.

Service: A private funeral service will be held in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. No public calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michael Micocci Education Fund and/or the Eastern PA Down Syndrome Center both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
I was shocked to see this, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Sandro was a great guy and I enjoyed working with him. He always had a smile on his face.
Kelli Kocher
Coworker
June 8, 2020
Jessie & family:

Prayers for strength during this most difficult time. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you have continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Mike Liz Tori DeSantis
Friend
June 8, 2020
I cannot express how sad and shocked I am about this. Sandro was one of the good guys. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him!
Scott Sheppard
June 8, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, I only met Sandro on a fee occasions over the years and he was always happy and friendly. I would like to donate to the Michael Micocci Education fund but cannot find how to do so, can you share a link to donate to? Sending love and sumpathy,
Leslie McCammon
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
To Jess and the entire family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Works cannot express my sincere sympathy. Sondro was the BEST !! You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
With much love,
Sue Solt
Susan Solt
Coworker
June 8, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your loved ones.
Corinna Heffelfinger
Coworker
