Sandro Fabrizio Micocci, DPT, 45, of North Whitehall, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, after injuries he sustained in a cycling accident in Upper Macungie Township. He was the husband of Jessica E. (Ruckel) Micocci to whom he was married 12 years last October 13. Born in Rome, Italy, November 9,1974, Sandro was the son of Remo and Marisa (DiPaterniano) Micocci of Folsom, CA. He earned a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Slippery Rock University in 2004 and was employed at Lehigh Valley Health Network for the last 2 ½ years. Prior to that, he worked at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital. Sandro was currently serving as the Secretary of the Eastern Pennsylvania Down Syndrome Center, Trexlertown.
Survivors: In addition to his wife and parents; children, Isabella and Michael Micocci both at home; sisters, Michaela Healy (Brian) of Folsom, and nephew, Luca, Daniela Gryniewicz (Kevin) of San Diego, CA; mother and father-in-law, James F. and Elizabeth V. (Borgia) Ruckel of East Stroudsburg; brothers-in-law, Timothy J. Ruckel of East Stroudsburg, Seth J. Ruckel (Carissa) of Tannersville; one additional niece and two nephews.
Service: A private funeral service will be held in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. No public calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michael Micocci Education Fund and/or the Eastern PA Down Syndrome Center both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 9, 2020.