McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sandy A. Carrigan Obituary
Sandy A. Carrigan, age 76, of Abingdon, MD passed away on August 25, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD, she was a 10 year breast cancer survivor and lived with leukemia for 4 years. Born in Sellersville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Flora (Rundle) Trauger. She worked as a secretary for many years at Brode & Brooks Real Estate in Pennsburg, PA. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren and doing word find puzzles. Ms. Carrigan is survived by her daughters, Donna R. Nolan of Essex and Denise M. Brinckman of Dublin, PA; grandchildren, Rebecca Alvord, Justin Nolan and Brett Brinckman; and brother, Richard Trauger. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 3-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kaufman Cancer Center, 500 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Bel Air, MD, 21014.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2019
