Sandy Zales, originally of Allentown, PA, and for the past seven years a resident of Sacramento, CA, died on August 19, 2020 after a long illness. She was 83. She was predeceased by her parents, Abraham and Minnie Miller of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

While in Allentown, Sandy was a lifelong member of Temple Beth El Congregation. She was also active in the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley, the Rotary Club, and many other community organizations. Sandy loved to travel and for many years she owned and operated a travel business in Allentown (Travel Team).

Surviving Sandy are her sister, Judith Tynes (Victor) of Arlington, Virginia; daughter, Susan Zales (Tom Epstein) of Brooklyn, New York; son, Saul Zales (Wendi) of Carmichael, California; son, David Zales of South Orange, New Jersey; three grandchildren, Jonathan (Putri), Daniel and Joseph Zales; and many cousins and other beloved relatives.

Services: Private graveside services due to Covid. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: may be made to JESPYHouse.org, in memory of Sandy.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
