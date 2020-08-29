1/1
Santa A. Claus
Santa A. Claus (age unknown) of Easton, passed away on Thursday August 27, 2020. Santa was the husband of Dolores M. (Searfass) and they celebrated their 58th anniversary this past April. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late Patrick F. and Martha M. (Matchette) Allen. Santa had a variety of jobs from Mack Trucks, to fence contracting, and driving truck. His primary occupation for many years was working as Santa Claus at the Concord Mall in Delaware. He was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Easton, and at the former St. Lawrence the Martyr in North Catasauqua. Santa was a life member of the Tri-Boro Sportsman Club and was extremely well known for his trap shooting accomplishments. He was responsible and participated in raising a sunken barge which was used on the Lehigh Canal. He was a long time member of the Allentown St. Patrick's Parade Committee and the Lehigh County Division 1 Ancient Order of Hibernians where he held all degrees. He was a Fourth Degree Member of Calvary Council #528 of the Lehigh Valley Assembly where he was a past faithful navigator. Santa was the 2004 Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge #70 in Binghampton, NY. Santa was a volunteer fireman for 27 years at various fire companies. He was an original member of the Panchos Villains for the Centennial in Hellertown. Surviving with his wife Dolores are his daughters; Christine wife of William Rivera of Lower Saucon, and Colleen wife of Jeffrey Jones of Jim Thorpe formerly of Catasauqua. His sister Colleen wife of Andrew DeFelice of Wesley Chapel, FL. His grandchildren are Amanda wife of Paul Santee, and Dakota (Kody). Great grandchildren; Daysia, Aidan, and MacKenzie, and great great grandson Damien (DJ). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at 10:00AM in St. John Fisher Roman Catholic Church in N. Catasauqua. Calling hours will be on Monday from 6:30-9:00PM and on Tuesday from 8:30-9:30AM in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 1064 Fifth St. North Catasauqua. In lieu of flowers contributions made in Santa's memory to a charity of your choice.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Calling hours
06:30 - 09:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
SEP
1
Calling hours
08:30 - 09:30 AM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home
1064 Fifth Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0161
Memories & Condolences
August 28, 2020
I took this picture of Santa & I during a Dapper Dan fairwell leaving to Florida at the Columbian Home.
Mark & Fran Kramer
Friend
August 28, 2020
RIP to the one and only “real” Santa. . I have this great memory from working at Harrah’s Casino on Christmas Eve, years ago! Was so cute to see you & the Mrs. relaxing after a long night! ❤ You will be missed!
Kim Wilson
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
A great person who brought joy and wonderment to so many children and adults. You will be missed

The Coca Cola kids
Pierre Mckenzie and kids (Coca Cola kids)
August 28, 2020
Such a beautiful soul...thank you, Santa.
Godspeed!
Maria Rizzo
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
I remember seeing Santa at the bank weekly , my brothers and I would get so excited seeing them we’d tug on my moms coat asking to go say hi , he was a truly good person . I have pictures with
Him at concord mall over the years . He brought so much joy to so many people . Bless the family . God truly received an angel
j
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of Santa. We could not wait until he arrived every year at the Concord Mall. He and Mrs. Claus were so wonderful together. My children could not help but believe, even when they were old enough to know better. Thank you for such wonderful memories. My sincere condolences to the family.
Cindy Naylor
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
Thank you for bringing joy and the spirit of Christmas to my children and to me. Even long after my children outgrew the pictures we’d still stand and watch you with the kids and smile knowing Christmas was coming soon. Love to your wife and family.
Heather work
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
Santa was a great man my condolences to Mrs Claus and family I’ll always remember our after hours at Ruby Tuesday at the Concord mall

Jason Bard (Foley’s Jewelers)
Jason Bard
Friend
August 28, 2020
My home is filled with many pictures of my kids and granddaughters with Santa! Thank you for bringing such joy to my family! Santa truly brought joy to so many! Heaven gained a truly good man! Cherish your memories !
Melinda And Michael Watkins
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
I Believe❤
Sue Lowe
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
We were sad to hear of Santa's passing. He was a comforting and joyful presence for us and our children, and the community to which he gave so much in many ways. We were lucky to have him in our midst. Our condolences to the family.
The Goodmans
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
I have pictures every year with my kids. The year he left Concord Mall we followed him all the way to NJ just to continue the tradition. Was always kind and patient. He will be missed by many.
Joy Baker
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
I used to see him and his Mrs. Claus at Concord Mall while Christmas shopping. Mr. Claus you made a difference in so many young lives. You were part of their story. At Christmas time, they sat on your lap and whispered their most personal wishes. May you Rest In Peace Santa. My sympathies to your beautiful wife and family.
Dawn McClintock
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I’m so saddened to hear of the passing of such a kind and gentle man. We would always travel to the Concord Mall to get pictures with Santa because he was the best around. He will be missed. A picture of my youngest daughter who’s now 10. She adored him!
Jen Miller
August 28, 2020
Santa brought much joy and the spirit of Christmas to families in Delaware for many years. We have many happy memories. He always told our oldest that redheads made the best elves. She’s now 26 and still tells people this story. Thank you to the family of Santa for sharing him during the busy Christmas season.

Peace to you all during this difficult time,

The Spor Family, Wilmington, Delaware
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
The REAL Santa Claus will be missed! Thank you for years of making my sons Christmas (& mine)! I don’t know who was more excited to see Mr & Mrs Claus every year him or me! I remember seeing Mr & Mrs Claus in the middle of August one year driving next to me in Newark I was waving & smiling like a 5 yr old! Prayers to the family
Teresa
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
I worked w him and his wife many years ago at the Ramada Inn, we did Brakfast w Santa. Sincerely saddened. God Bless.
Trisha Mackintosh
Friend
August 28, 2020
August 28, 2020
This was one great man that I had the pleasure to work with and became friends with. I am sadden of his passing rip Santa ❤
Tami
Friend
August 28, 2020
We loved him and his wife. We had our children's childhood with them. One year, we traveled from Wellesley college to Garden City so that our eldest could join us to meet them and chat about their year. A dear man..our last time we saw them was in Bethlehem PA a few years ago. God bless you sir... You are missed. R.I.P. Our deepest condolences to the family especially his dear wife. Love, the Way family, Wilmington Delaware
Chris and Denise Way
