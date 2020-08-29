Santa A. Claus (age unknown) of Easton, passed away on Thursday August 27, 2020. Santa was the husband of Dolores M. (Searfass) and they celebrated their 58th anniversary this past April. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late Patrick F. and Martha M. (Matchette) Allen. Santa had a variety of jobs from Mack Trucks, to fence contracting, and driving truck. His primary occupation for many years was working as Santa Claus at the Concord Mall in Delaware. He was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Easton, and at the former St. Lawrence the Martyr in North Catasauqua. Santa was a life member of the Tri-Boro Sportsman Club and was extremely well known for his trap shooting accomplishments. He was responsible and participated in raising a sunken barge which was used on the Lehigh Canal. He was a long time member of the Allentown St. Patrick's Parade Committee and the Lehigh County Division 1 Ancient Order of Hibernians where he held all degrees. He was a Fourth Degree Member of Calvary Council #528 of the Lehigh Valley Assembly where he was a past faithful navigator. Santa was the 2004 Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge #70 in Binghampton, NY. Santa was a volunteer fireman for 27 years at various fire companies. He was an original member of the Panchos Villains for the Centennial in Hellertown. Surviving with his wife Dolores are his daughters; Christine wife of William Rivera of Lower Saucon, and Colleen wife of Jeffrey Jones of Jim Thorpe formerly of Catasauqua. His sister Colleen wife of Andrew DeFelice of Wesley Chapel, FL. His grandchildren are Amanda wife of Paul Santee, and Dakota (Kody). Great grandchildren; Daysia, Aidan, and MacKenzie, and great great grandson Damien (DJ). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at 10:00AM in St. John Fisher Roman Catholic Church in N. Catasauqua. Calling hours will be on Monday from 6:30-9:00PM and on Tuesday from 8:30-9:30AM in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 1064 Fifth St. North Catasauqua. In lieu of flowers contributions made in Santa's memory to a charity of your choice
