Santiago "Jose Luis" Pena, 85 of Bethlehem passed away on July 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Husband of Luz M. (Trinidad) Pena they were married for 63 years. Jose Luis was born in Patillas, Puerto Rico son of the late Fermin and Basilia (Rivera) Pena. He was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church in Bethlehem.
Survivors: Wife Luz, daughter Judy wife of Oscar Fontanez, sons Angel and Manuel, granddaughter Deanna Fontanez, sister Carmen (Ramiro), brothers Eusebio (Erie), Jose (Milagro) and Jesus (Hilda). Predeceased by brothers Guillermo, Joaquin, Agripino, Juan, Octavio and Mateo.
Viewing: There will be a viewing Wednesday July 29th from 7PM to 9PM and on Thursday from 8:15AM to 9:15 AM in the John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center Street Bethlehem.
Funeral Mass: Thursday July 30th at 10AM in Holy Infancy RCC 312 E. 4th Street Bethlehem. Burial in Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: American Cancer Society
.