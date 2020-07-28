1/1
Santiago "Jose Luis" Pena
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Santiago's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Santiago "Jose Luis" Pena, 85 of Bethlehem passed away on July 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Husband of Luz M. (Trinidad) Pena they were married for 63 years. Jose Luis was born in Patillas, Puerto Rico son of the late Fermin and Basilia (Rivera) Pena. He was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church in Bethlehem.

Survivors: Wife Luz, daughter Judy wife of Oscar Fontanez, sons Angel and Manuel, granddaughter Deanna Fontanez, sister Carmen (Ramiro), brothers Eusebio (Erie), Jose (Milagro) and Jesus (Hilda). Predeceased by brothers Guillermo, Joaquin, Agripino, Juan, Octavio and Mateo.

Viewing: There will be a viewing Wednesday July 29th from 7PM to 9PM and on Thursday from 8:15AM to 9:15 AM in the John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center Street Bethlehem.

Funeral Mass: Thursday July 30th at 10AM in Holy Infancy RCC 312 E. 4th Street Bethlehem. Burial in Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

Contributions: American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
John F. Herron Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Viewing
08:15 - 09:15 AM
John F. Herron Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Infancy RCC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Herron Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved