|
|
Santosh S. Khanuja, 91, formerly of Whitehall, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 in L.V. Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of the late Ethel L. (Frank) Khanuja. Santosh was a travel agent and business owner for many years before retiring. He was a volunteer at St. Luke's and Phoebe Home.
Survivors: Sons: Rob S. Khanuja and his wife Kathy of Allentown, Rindi S. Khanuja and his wife Judy of Philadelphia; Grandchildren: David H. and his wife Tanina of Langhorne, Molly E. of Palm Harbor, FL, Alexander L. and Juliana M., both of Philadelphia; Great grandson: Jack.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Phoebe Home, 1925 Turner St. Allentown 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 12, 2019