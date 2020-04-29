SARA A. CLOONEY
1925 - 2020
Sara A. Clooney, 94, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her home. She was married to Thomas L. Clooney, who predeceased her on September 22, 2013, and had just celebrated the 74th anniversary of her marriage on April 19, 1946. Sara was born in Bethlehem on June 1, 1925 to the late Elmer S. and Jennie B. (Morris) Mast. She retired from the Bethlehem Steel Company in 1983. Sara is survived by her daughters Jayne E. Shinko of Bethlehem, Rosemary A. (Robert) Dailey of Bethlehem, Janet L. (Paul) Munson of Victoria, Canada, and Laura J. Plosay of Virginia Beach, VA, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandsons. Sara was predeceased by her siblings Mary Unangst. Alma Tumpey, Iva Feight, Edna Strawn, and Ellis Mast. The interment will be at Bethlehem Memorial Park. alongside her husband. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2020.
