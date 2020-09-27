1/1
Sara E. Diefenderfer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara E. (Cope) Diefenderfer, 94, of Allentown, passed away September 18, 2020. Born in Alburtis, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Bess L. (Shaffer) Cope. She is survived by sons: C. Fred, husband of Connie of Coopersburg; Dane, of Orlando, Florida; Tim of Allentown; and daughter Jane, wife of David Hottenstein of Macungie. Nine grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughter Diane L. Modzel and son James (Jimmy) husband of Kristina, of Zionsville. Sara graduated from Allentown School of Nursing as a registered nurse. She worked many jobs as a nurse while raising her six children. Sara was Director of Nursing in several nursing homes and worked as a nurse administrator. She enjoyed reading novels, cooking for her family, and spending time with her friends. Sara worked at Good Shepherd Rehab with head injury patients and volunteered her time with Hospice, well into her eighties. Memorial Service will be Saturday, October 17th at 1:30 at Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 6782 N. Main St., Coopersburg, PA.18036 (old church building). Visitation with the family 1-1:30. COVID protocol to be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, 525 Pine Street Scranton, PA 18509. Checks payable to GCSOM. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc. Kutztown in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
01:00 - 01:30 PM
Calvary Bible Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Calvary Bible Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc
346 W Main St
Kutztown, PA 19530
(610) 683-3526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved