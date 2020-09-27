Sara E. (Cope) Diefenderfer, 94, of Allentown, passed away September 18, 2020. Born in Alburtis, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Bess L. (Shaffer) Cope. She is survived by sons: C. Fred, husband of Connie of Coopersburg; Dane, of Orlando, Florida; Tim of Allentown; and daughter Jane, wife of David Hottenstein of Macungie. Nine grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughter Diane L. Modzel and son James (Jimmy) husband of Kristina, of Zionsville. Sara graduated from Allentown School of Nursing as a registered nurse. She worked many jobs as a nurse while raising her six children. Sara was Director of Nursing in several nursing homes and worked as a nurse administrator. She enjoyed reading novels, cooking for her family, and spending time with her friends. Sara worked at Good Shepherd Rehab with head injury patients and volunteered her time with Hospice, well into her eighties. Memorial Service will be Saturday, October 17th at 1:30 at Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 6782 N. Main St., Coopersburg, PA.18036 (old church building). Visitation with the family 1-1:30. COVID protocol to be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, 525 Pine Street Scranton, PA 18509. Checks payable to GCSOM. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc. Kutztown in charge of arrangements.



