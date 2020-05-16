Sara (Rodriguez) Gonzalez, 89, of Bethlehem, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico; one of seven children, of the late Valentin and Narcisa (Felcino) Rodriguez. Sara was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 61 years, Fidel Gonzalez, Sr. and her daughters, Yolanda Kirsch and Norma Kozero.
Sara was a local seamstress and retired from Bethleon Togs. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Bethlehem. She had a heart for visiting those in the hospital, nursing homes and prison needing encouragement.
Sara will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Ledavina Rivas of Allentown; and Diana Gonzalez of Harrisburg; sons, Evanoy Gonzalez, husband of Brunie, of Nazareth; Abel Gonzalez, husband of Kathy, of Phoenix, AZ; and Fidel Gonzalez Jr., husband of Beth, of Bethlehem; her 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren; her nephews and nieces.
Services have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home and will be private. A link to the service will be sent to family and friends if they wish to participate by video. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church camp, Camp Ichthus (www.campfish.org), 2880 Stagecoach Rd. W, Palmerton, PA 18071. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2020.