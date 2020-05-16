Sara Gonzalez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara (Rodriguez) Gonzalez, 89, of Bethlehem, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico; one of seven children, of the late Valentin and Narcisa (Felcino) Rodriguez. Sara was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 61 years, Fidel Gonzalez, Sr. and her daughters, Yolanda Kirsch and Norma Kozero.

Sara was a local seamstress and retired from Bethleon Togs. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Bethlehem. She had a heart for visiting those in the hospital, nursing homes and prison needing encouragement.

Sara will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Ledavina Rivas of Allentown; and Diana Gonzalez of Harrisburg; sons, Evanoy Gonzalez, husband of Brunie, of Nazareth; Abel Gonzalez, husband of Kathy, of Phoenix, AZ; and Fidel Gonzalez Jr., husband of Beth, of Bethlehem; her 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren; her nephews and nieces.

Services have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home and will be private. A link to the service will be sent to family and friends if they wish to participate by video. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church camp, Camp Ichthus (www.campfish.org), 2880 Stagecoach Rd. W, Palmerton, PA 18071. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved