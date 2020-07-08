Sara Ruth (Kohl) Heintzelman, 91, a former resident of Phoebe Terrance, Allentown, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Phoebe Health Care Center, Allentown. She was the widow of Clair A. Heintzelman, who died on September 13, 1993. Born in Allentown, Sara was a daughter of the late Lloyd R. Kohl, Sr. and Eleanor J. (McGuire) Kohl. She was a 1947 graduate of Allentown High School, and was a former member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Allentown. Sara was employed for over 25 years by the former Allentown Hospital, now Lehigh Valley Hospital, on 17th Street, working as a Secretary and Assistant for the Photographer, in Public Relations, and at the Information Desk. She was also a member of the Jr. Aides and a dedicated volunteer at the hospital. Sara also volunteered her time at Phoebe Allentown. A crafty woman, Sara enjoyed making cards, knitting, crocheting, sewing, painting, and ceramics. Sara is survived by her three daughters, Sue A. (Heintzelman) Ames, companion of David Wolfe, St. Louis, MO, Sally A. (Heintzelman), wife of George C. Caras, Allentown, and Sandra J. (Heintzelman) Schmiedel, companion of Stephen G. Kane, Quakertown; three grandchildren, Christopher, husband of Rosiris Caras, Andrew Schmiedel, companion of Jennifer Bennett, and Audrey (Schmiedel), wife of Andrew Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Cayda Rose Caras and Cameron Patrick Ryan. She is also survived by two sisters, Vivian and Eleanor. In addition to her husband and parents, Sara was predeceased by two brothers, Lloyd Jr. and Charles. A graveside service to celebrate Sara's life and inurnment will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in Grandview Cemetery, 2735 Walbert Avenue, Allentown, PA 18104, with Reverend Michelle Moyer, Chaplain of Phoebe - Allentown, officiating. There are no public viewing or calling times prior to the services. The family requests contributions be made in Sara's memory to The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com
.