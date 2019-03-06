Sarah A. (Fink) Henninger, 85, of Breinigsville, passed away, Monday March 4, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of Robert R. Henninger. They were married 65 years. Born in Kutztown, she was the daughter of the late Allen H. and Ellen E. (Becker) Fink. She was a member of Ziegels Lutheran Church Breinigsville and attended Church on the Hill, Kutztown. After graduating from Kutztown High School, she was employed at Hess's and Caloric. She appeared in Organic Magazine for her organic gardening and canning. Sarah enjoyed cooking, family gatherings and her love for Jesus. She is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Kyle and fiancé, Beth Kramer, Karen Henninger, Kandy Solt, Kina wife of James Leiby, Kurt and wife Kathy, and Kevin and wife Heather; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson; siblings, Marie Boone, Verna Meitzler and Walter Fink. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kathy Keller; son-in-law Crail Keller; and 10 brothers and sisters.Services will be held 11:00 am Saturday March 9, 2019 at Ziegels Union Church, 9990 Ziegels Church Rd. Breinigsville. Calling will begin at 9:30 Saturday in the church. Arrangements: Schmoyer Funeral Home. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.comContributions may be made to Ziegels Lutheran Church 9990 Ziegels Church Rd. Breinigsville 18031. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary