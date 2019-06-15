Home

Heritage Funeral Home
7454 E. Brainerd Road
Chattanooga, TN 37421
423-894-2010
Sarah Borse


Sarah Jane (Sally) Jordan Borse, born on September 27 1942, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 76, peacefully, after a short illness at Siskin Hospice of Chattanooga.

Sarah was a resident of Chattanooga and a long-time resident of Bethlehem, PA. She was born in Huntington, WV, and graduated from Central Catholic High School in Canton, OH, and received her B.A. from Moravian College in Bethlehem, PA. She was employed at a fabric store and H&R Block until her retirement when she and her husband moved to Chattanooga to be nearer to their grandchildren. She and her husband were well traveled, and especially loved Europe, Caribbean, and the American West. Sarah loved to read, sew, and spend time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and June Jordan.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Gary Borse; two children, Deborah (Randy) Cooper of Brentwood, TN, Douglas Borse of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Randy, Katie, and Kara Cooper, and Jack and Grey Borse; three sisters, Marylee Ryan, Carol Jordan, and Dr. Kathleen Meyer; eight nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Type 1 at JDRF 105 Westpark Dr. Suite 415 Brentwood, TN 37027 or at www.jdrf.org

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please visit www.heritagechattanooga.com to share words of comfort to the family. Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Rd.

Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits
Published in Morning Call on June 15, 2019
