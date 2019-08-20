Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 434-9349
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Nader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah C. Nader

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah C. Nader Obituary
Sarah C. Nader, of Allentown, passed away on August 17, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born in Fogelsville, Pa to the late: Albert Charles and Minnie (Haddad). Sarah worked at the Lehigh County Court House as a clerk and was an Avon Representative for 30 years. She was predeceased by her son Jonathan Wagner. Survivors: Sons: Robert Wagner, David and wife Pamela Wagner, Christopher and wife Ingela Wagner. Brother Albert Charles, Sister: Mary Koury. Sister in Law: Patricia Charles. 9 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren. Services: on Saturday August 24th a Viewing will be held at Weber Funeral Home 1619 Hamilton Street in Allentown starting at 10:00AM to be followed by a Service at 10:30AM.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now