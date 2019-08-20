|
Sarah C. Nader, of Allentown, passed away on August 17, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born in Fogelsville, Pa to the late: Albert Charles and Minnie (Haddad). Sarah worked at the Lehigh County Court House as a clerk and was an Avon Representative for 30 years. She was predeceased by her son Jonathan Wagner. Survivors: Sons: Robert Wagner, David and wife Pamela Wagner, Christopher and wife Ingela Wagner. Brother Albert Charles, Sister: Mary Koury. Sister in Law: Patricia Charles. 9 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren. Services: on Saturday August 24th a Viewing will be held at Weber Funeral Home 1619 Hamilton Street in Allentown starting at 10:00AM to be followed by a Service at 10:30AM.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2019