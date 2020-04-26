Sarah E. Fasching
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
32 years of age, passed away peacefully at home in Whitehall, PA on April 19, 2020. She was the daughter of Jerri Fasching, and the late Anthony F. Fasching, with whom she joins in Heaven. She was born in Easton, PA and lived in Whitehall until moving to Ithaca, NY for college. She attended St. Elizabeth Regional School, Allentown CCHS, Tompkins CC and Ithaca College. She worked for Cayuga Medical Associates and The Dock in Ithaca. She was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church. Sarah loved music, especially Marilyn Manson, a good Jack and Coke, and animals. She was a great friend and had a huge heart. She volunteered at Civic Theater. Survivors include her mother Jerri, brother Tony, grandmother Patti, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration of her life will be announced at a later date when it will be safe for all to attend. Memorial contributions honoring Sarah may be made to any animal rescue organization or Civic Theatre 527 N 19th St Allentown PA 18104. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
Sarah was good hearted person. It was a honor to know her as both my niece & God child. You will be missed .
Joanne
Family
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I worked with Sarah at CMA and always will remember her smile and cheery disposition. She was always ready to help a patient.
Kelly
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved