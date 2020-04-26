32 years of age, passed away peacefully at home in Whitehall, PA on April 19, 2020. She was the daughter of Jerri Fasching, and the late Anthony F. Fasching, with whom she joins in Heaven. She was born in Easton, PA and lived in Whitehall until moving to Ithaca, NY for college. She attended St. Elizabeth Regional School, Allentown CCHS, Tompkins CC and Ithaca College. She worked for Cayuga Medical Associates and The Dock in Ithaca. She was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church. Sarah loved music, especially Marilyn Manson, a good Jack and Coke, and animals. She was a great friend and had a huge heart. She volunteered at Civic Theater. Survivors include her mother Jerri, brother Tony, grandmother Patti, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration of her life will be announced at a later date when it will be safe for all to attend. Memorial contributions honoring Sarah may be made to any animal rescue organization or Civic Theatre 527 N 19th St Allentown PA 18104. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements.

