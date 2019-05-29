Sarah I. McClellan, 89 of Whitehall, PA. died on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at L.V.H.C. - Muhlenberg. Born October 30, 1929 in Oakmont, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank Dunkle and Isabel (Reed) Dunkle. She was the wife of the late Clair C. McClellan who passed away in October 1998. Sarah graduated from Oakmont H.S. in 1947 and I.U.P in 1951. She was then hired by the Northampton Area School District where she taught for 25 years retiring in 1991. Sarah was a longtime member and sang on the Choir of First Presbyterian Church, Whitehall, PA. She was a 50 year member of Amaranth, Rose Croix Chapter #235 Order of the Eastern Star and White Shrine in which she held various offices. After retiring from the School District she and her husband enjoyed traveling for many years until his passing.Surviving are sons, Kenneth A. and wife Cheryl; Terry L. and wife Debbie; David C. and Fiancé Cynthia Leeser, Charles E.; daughter, Liane R. wife of Steve Laskoske, 7 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren.A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday May 30, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 with the Rev. Joseph Velarde officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, PA. Contributions: May be made in her memory to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary