Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Gather
5402 Chestnut St
Emmaus, PA
Sarah M. Wimmer Obituary
Sarah M. "Sally" Wimmer, 68, of Pennsburg, died June 3, 2019 in her home in Bradenton, FL. Born in Doylestown, she was the daughter of the late Winfield and Beverly (Williamson) Magill. She was the co-founder of Highway Marine, Quakertown over 40 years ago. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Pennsburg. Sarah is survived by her son, Dustin W. Wimmer and wife Jessica and grandson, Asher Wimmer of Center Valley; brother, Randy Magill and wife Cindy of Lambertville, NJ.; multiple nieces and nephews and their children. A celebration of Sarah's life will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Gather, 5402 Chestnut St., Emmaus. Private interment will be held in Solebury Friends Burying Grounds, New Hope.
Published in Morning Call on June 23, 2019
