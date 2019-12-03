Morning Call Obituaries
|
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Sarah Mary Bohrer

Sarah Mary Bohrer Obituary
Sarah Mary Bohrer, 96, formerly of Allentown, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 in the Luther Crest Health Care Center, Allentown. Sarah was born in Allentown a daughter of the late Alfred and Sadie (Weiler) Lewis. She was a graduate of Cedar Crest College Class of 1944, where she received a degree in Business. Sarah was employed as an Executive Secretary for General Electric for 25 years and Black & Decker before retiring. She served as Treasurer for the Community Concert Series and was a very active member of the Quota Club. Sarah was part owner of the Bohrer Great Dane Kennels and a member of the Great Dane Club of America, Inc. and the Lehigh Valley Kennel Club. She loved the outdoors, all animals and especially dogs. Sarah was very fortunate to have traveled the world.

Survivors: Nieces and Nephews; Joseph and his wife Gail Balliet of Annville, PA, Louise and her husband Jim Haines, James and his wife Melissa Balliet, Alice and her husband Noel Peters all of Allentown. She was predeceased by her nephew John Balliet who passed away in 2016.

Services: A gathering to celebrate Sarah's life will be held from 11:30 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 12th in the Canterbury Room of Luther Crest 800 Hausman Road, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: The Lehigh Valley Zoo 5150 Game Preserve Road Schnecksville, 18078.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2019
