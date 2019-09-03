|
|
Savina Arturo (Berto) Badesso, 90, of Allentown passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. Born on May 22,1929 in Robegano, Venice Italy, she was the daughter of the late Arturo Berto and Angela (Trevisanello) Berto. Savina worked as a seamstress while living in Italy making custom clothing. After moving to the US she worked at Phoenix Manufacturing and then for Sondra Manufacturing doing layouts, sewing and making sample clothing for Designers. She also worked for Zazo's Custom Suits and Tailoring making custom men's suits. She later worked at Palumbo Manufacturing, there also doing layouts and sewing. Savina had a passion for knitting, crocheting and sewing for her entire family; making coats, suits and dresses for her children, husband and herself. The family had new outfits custom made every holiday. She also enjoyed crafting and gardening. Savina loved to cook and bake as well but her greatest joy came from feeding and spending time with her family.
Survivors: daughter- Midia Badesso of Virginia Beach, VA; sons- Giuliano Badesso and wife Kathi of New Tripoli, Louis Badesso and wife Vicki of Danielsville; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brothers- Vittorio Berto and Giuliano Berto; sister- Marialuisa (Berto) Marcato. She was predeceased by brother- Alvise Berto, Giuseppe Berto and sister- Lucia (Berto) Marcato.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 6th 9-10AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10AM in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 1046 W. Cedar St. Allentown, PA 18102. Entombment to follow in Grandview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 3, 2019