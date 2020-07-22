Scott Alan Nagy, 60 of Slatington, PA, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center in Allentown, PA. Born October 17, 1959 in Allentown, PA, he was the son of Richard Nagy and Jeanette I. (Hafer) Nagy. He was the husband of Danette L. (Clarke) Nagy, together they have shared 32 years this past April 19, 2020.
Scott was an Appliance Installer for Kleckner & Sons Appliance Store, Whitehall for the past 16 years. He was a former member of the Northampton American Legion Post # 353, and member of the Democratic Club, Danielsville, PA.
Surviving along with his wife Danette are daughters, Jennifer J. wife of Doug Brendel of Estero, FL, Shannon M. wife of Joshua Briele of Palmerton, PA and Kristen Nagy and Fiance' Joshua Eggner of Bangor, PA, sisters, Julianne (Nagy) wife of Terry V. Wise of Northampton, PA, Sandra wife of Mark Ziegler of Whitehall, PA, Billie Jo wife of Greg Pochatko of Northampton, PA, Cherie wife of Eric Beers of Northampton, PA and Dina wife of Kendall Galusha of Northampton, PA, brothers, Thomas R. Nagy of Catasauqua, PA and Terry M. Wise and wife Patti of Bath, PA, father, William Wise, Northampton; 3 granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Diane (Hafer) Wise in 2013.
Future Memorial Services to be announced at a later date. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA. 18067 has been entrusted with his care and services.
