Scott Alan Nagy
1959 - 2020
Scott Alan Nagy, 60 of Slatington, PA, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center in Allentown, PA. Born October 17, 1959 in Allentown, PA, he was the son of Richard Nagy and Jeanette I. (Hafer) Nagy. He was the husband of Danette L. (Clarke) Nagy, together they have shared 32 years this past April 19, 2020.

Scott was an Appliance Installer for Kleckner & Sons Appliance Store, Whitehall for the past 16 years. He was a former member of the Northampton American Legion Post # 353, and member of the Democratic Club, Danielsville, PA.

Surviving along with his wife Danette are daughters, Jennifer J. wife of Doug Brendel of Estero, FL, Shannon M. wife of Joshua Briele of Palmerton, PA and Kristen Nagy and Fiance' Joshua Eggner of Bangor, PA, sisters, Julianne (Nagy) wife of Terry V. Wise of Northampton, PA, Sandra wife of Mark Ziegler of Whitehall, PA, Billie Jo wife of Greg Pochatko of Northampton, PA, Cherie wife of Eric Beers of Northampton, PA and Dina wife of Kendall Galusha of Northampton, PA, brothers, Thomas R. Nagy of Catasauqua, PA and Terry M. Wise and wife Patti of Bath, PA, father, William Wise, Northampton; 3 granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Diane (Hafer) Wise in 2013.

Future Memorial Services to be announced at a later date. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA. 18067 has been entrusted with his care and services.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the family c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 22, 2020
to all of Scotts family I am sorry for your loss , I knew Scott since we were kids , he lived on fountain st with his cousins , I also worked with him and Danette at Knoll way back when they had first gotten together , our paths have crossed a few times more in the past years , also saw him when he worked at cares kitchens in Freemansburg , always a great guy , very outgoing , like I said very sorry for your loss
Joseph Laughlin
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dani, I am so very sorry to hear of the passing of your husband. May God grant you all his peace and his love, may he give you all the courage and strength to endure this very trying time. Hold fast to the good memories, it will be like a blanket of love to wrap around you when you need it most.
June A Arnold
July 22, 2020
Sandy and family, my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences on the passing of Scott. I remember him when I was in high school. I'm sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Michele Leibenguth Vargo
Acquaintance
