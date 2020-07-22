to all of Scotts family I am sorry for your loss , I knew Scott since we were kids , he lived on fountain st with his cousins , I also worked with him and Danette at Knoll way back when they had first gotten together , our paths have crossed a few times more in the past years , also saw him when he worked at cares kitchens in Freemansburg , always a great guy , very outgoing , like I said very sorry for your loss



Joseph Laughlin

Friend