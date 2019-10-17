|
|
Scott C. Davis, 65, of Easton, passed away, Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Old Orchard Health Care Center surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Vicki M. (Kormandy) Davis, they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, August 8, 2019.
A viewing will be held, Monday, October 21, 2019, beginning at 6 PM until 8 PM at the Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, www.ruggierofuneralhome.com, 126 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Pen Argyl. Graveside services will be private at Fairview Cemetery, Pen Argyl.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 17, 2019