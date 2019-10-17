Home

Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC
126 East Pennsylvania Ave.
Pen Argyl, PA 18072
(610) 863-5750
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC
126 East Pennsylvania Ave.
Pen Argyl, PA 18072
Scott C. Davis Obituary
Scott C. Davis, 65, of Easton, passed away, Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Old Orchard Health Care Center surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Vicki M. (Kormandy) Davis, they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, August 8, 2019.

A viewing will be held, Monday, October 21, 2019, beginning at 6 PM until 8 PM at the Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, www.ruggierofuneralhome.com, 126 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Pen Argyl. Graveside services will be private at Fairview Cemetery, Pen Argyl.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 17, 2019
