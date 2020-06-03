Judy and Family,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. We were so sorry to hear is Scotts passing.
Scott D. Grant, age 62 of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away on May 30, 2020 in his home after a 2 year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the loving husband to Judy Ann (Jaman) Grant for 36 years. Born in Fountain Hill, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Edna (Faustner) and the late Thomas Grant. He worked at Nestle Waters North America for 14 years as a Maintenance Mechanic. Scott was surrounded by co-workers he loved and whom supported him through this journey. Scott lived life to the fullest and never took a day for granted. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer and pinochle player but most of all he loved spending time with his family. Surviving with his wife and mother are children: James Grant and partner Kelly Morgan, Lauren Grant Miller and her husband Bradley, Brother: Thomas Grant Jr. and wife Kathleen, Nieces: Emily Burry and husband Brandon, Alicia Jantsch and husband Jon. Memorial services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are made by Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service of Quakertown. To view his online obituary, please visit www.nauglefcs.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Calvary Bible Fellowship Church in Coopersburg.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 3, 2020.