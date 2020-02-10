|
|
Scott Hubert Sell, 60, of Schnecksville, passed away suddenly Saturday, February 8, 2020 while working on his family farm. He was the husband of Lisa Ellen (Kunkel) Sell to whom he was married 34 years last June 8. Born in Allentown, August 4, 1959, Scott was the son of Hubert P. and Grace L. (Geiger) Sell of Schnecksville. He was a co-owner, herdsman and dairy farmer at Crystal Spring Farm, Inc. in Schnecksville since his youth. Scott was a past President of the Lehigh County Holstein Association. He was a 1978 graduate of Parkland High School. Scott was a member of Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schnecksville.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife and parents; children, Krista Ellen Keys and her husband, Joshua of Orefield, Rachel Ann Sell of Schnecksville, Connor Scott Sell and his companion, Gina M. Tallarico of Schnecksville; siblings, Audrey G. Marsteller and her husband, Emery, Gary H. Sell and his wife, Regina, Ronald H. Sell and his wife, Susan all of Schnecksville; grandsons, Jameson Walker Keys and Grayson Scott Keys; many nieces and nephews.
Service: A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5500 PA Route 873, Schnecksville with the Rev. Gordon A. Camp officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the church narthex. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lehigh County Farm Bureau and/or the Union Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 10, 2020