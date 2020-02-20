|
Scott J. Keeler, 48, of Whitehall, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at his home. Born June 4, 1971 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Joseph H. Keeler and Bonnie L. (Unangst) Keeler of Whitehall.
He was employed by Merck Pharmaceuticals, Lansdale for many years and was a member of the USW Union and Teamsters.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by son, Tyler J. Keeler of Whitehall and brother, Steven M. Keeler of Whitehall.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by an 11:00 AM funeral service, all on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, Pennsylvania 18067. Interment will follow services at Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance in care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2020