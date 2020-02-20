Home

Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
Scott J. Keeler


1971 - 2020
Scott J. Keeler Obituary
Scott J. Keeler, 48, of Whitehall, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at his home. Born June 4, 1971 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Joseph H. Keeler and Bonnie L. (Unangst) Keeler of Whitehall.

He was employed by Merck Pharmaceuticals, Lansdale for many years and was a member of the USW Union and Teamsters.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by son, Tyler J. Keeler of Whitehall and brother, Steven M. Keeler of Whitehall.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by an 11:00 AM funeral service, all on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, Pennsylvania 18067. Interment will follow services at Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2020
