Scott M. Harlacher
Scott M. Harlacher 41, of Northampton, passed away on the 9th of October 2020. He was the son of Jeffrey Harlacher and Karen (Weed) Harlacher. Scott was a 1997 graduate of Whitehall High School. He attended East Stroudsburg College and Lehigh Carbon Community College. Scott was employed as a Vice President of sales for Communication Systems Integrated. Prior to that he was gainfully employed as a master electrician for IBEW of Allentown. He was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and was an avid golfer. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Scott is survived by his parents Jeffrey and Karen Harlacher; brother Jarrad Harlacher and wife Heather and niece Olivia Harlacher. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at St. John the Baptist R.C. 3024 S Ruch St, Whitehall, PA 18052. A visitation will be held at the church from 09:30 A.M. – 10: 30 A.M. We kindly ask that you wear a mask and practice social distancing while in attendance. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay, PA is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist R.C.
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist R.C.
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
Memories & Condolences
October 12, 2020
Words can’t express how sad it is to hear of Scott’s passing! My deepest sympathies to the family! Scott will be very much missed he was a wonderful man. Prayers to my friend Jeff and the rest of the family .
Holly Kane
Friend
October 12, 2020
Scott,

You were my best friend throughout my childhood and high school years. We had a lot of memories and good times that will forever be with me. I am a better person for having the opportunity to be your friend. We have laughed together, cried together even won and lost together. You will always be in my mind and will never be forgotten. I have no words to describe the sorrow I am feeling. Even though our lives paths put physical distance between us, whenever we were able to reunite it was like we never spent time apart. Thank you for your friendship and memories. My deepest condolences to your family. You will be missed. Love You Brother!!!!!

Ginder
Jason Ginder
Friend
October 12, 2020
Going to miss you Buddy !! Golfing will never be the same.
My deepest condolences to the family.
Ryan Rockovits
Friend
October 12, 2020
Scott was a truly good guy. He is going to be missed. My deepest
sympathies to the family.
Pete & Carrie Scheetz
Friend
