Scott,



You were my best friend throughout my childhood and high school years. We had a lot of memories and good times that will forever be with me. I am a better person for having the opportunity to be your friend. We have laughed together, cried together even won and lost together. You will always be in my mind and will never be forgotten. I have no words to describe the sorrow I am feeling. Even though our lives paths put physical distance between us, whenever we were able to reunite it was like we never spent time apart. Thank you for your friendship and memories. My deepest condolences to your family. You will be missed. Love You Brother!!!!!



Ginder

Jason Ginder

Friend