Scott M. Harlacher 41, of Northampton, passed away on the 9th of October 2020. He was the son of Jeffrey Harlacher and Karen (Weed) Harlacher. Scott was a 1997 graduate of Whitehall High School. He attended East Stroudsburg College and Lehigh Carbon Community College. Scott was employed as a Vice President of sales for Communication Systems Integrated. Prior to that he was gainfully employed as a master electrician for IBEW of Allentown. He was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and was an avid golfer. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Scott is survived by his parents Jeffrey and Karen Harlacher; brother Jarrad Harlacher and wife Heather and niece Olivia Harlacher. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at St. John the Baptist R.C. 3024 S Ruch St, Whitehall, PA 18052. A visitation will be held at the church from 09:30 A.M. – 10: 30 A.M. We kindly ask that you wear a mask and practice social distancing while in attendance. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay, PA is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
