Scott Schnalzer, 62, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Fountain Hill. Born in Bethlehem he was the son of the late Rudolph O. and Joan M. (Ryan) Schnalzer. Scott had a great appreciation for music and was a talented artist. Survivors: Scott will be lovingly remembered by his brothers, John Schnalzer and wife Janet, Robert Schnalzer and wife Eileen, Mark Schnalzer and wife Robin and Paul Schnalzer; sisters, Joan Szivos and husband Tom and Marybeth Nowak and husband Norman and many beloved nieces and nephews. Services: A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2020.