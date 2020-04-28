Scott Schnalzer
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott Schnalzer, 62, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Fountain Hill. Born in Bethlehem he was the son of the late Rudolph O. and Joan M. (Ryan) Schnalzer. Scott had a great appreciation for music and was a talented artist. Survivors: Scott will be lovingly remembered by his brothers, John Schnalzer and wife Janet, Robert Schnalzer and wife Eileen, Mark Schnalzer and wife Robin and Paul Schnalzer; sisters, Joan Szivos and husband Tom and Marybeth Nowak and husband Norman and many beloved nieces and nephews. Services: A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
610-866-2323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved