Scott Townsend passed away peacefully on March 5, 2016, near his home in Coopersburg, after courageously battling cancer for several years, with his usual resolute determination. Scott was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on October 14, 1948, and graduated from Western Michigan University in 1969. Survivors include his partner and later husband of 45 years, Christopher Townsend (Wolfe), as well as many friends and relatives.Scott worked for the City of Kalamazoo for about two decades, starting as a parking lot attendant, and finishing his career there as Director of Downtown Services which included the management and operation of a substantial part of the city's Downtown Municipal Facilities. Scotts special pride was founding what became the Paw Paw Annual Wine and Harvest Festival.(wineandharvestfestival.com). Scott and Chris moved east in 1985, first to New York City, then lived in both Manhattan and Northeast Pennsylvania for more than 30 years. Though Scott's worked for about 20 years selling parking meters (including Allentown and Philadelphia), Scott's real career in this later period was that of buying and selling very rare historic transportation artifacts, a field in which he rose to national prominence. Over the years, he volunteered as chief balloon pilot for several of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons, and always delighted in creating his annual Christmas holiday display of tens of thousands of outdoor lights. Scott was also remarkably skilled landscape designer and gardener. Scott and Chris especially enjoyed their frequent travels to Hawaii and Bavaria.A memorial service will be held in Scott's Bier Garten, Der Lusthof, at a later time. Published in Morning Call from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary