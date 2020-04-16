Sean, our lives touched on and off through the years beginning shortly after your birth, when your Mom and I were able to get together. I always enjoyed seeing you and how you matured into the man you became. She is so proud of all you have accomplished and loves Maddie like a daughter. We will all miss you deeply. You did leave your family with wonderful memories and many fun times, but most importantly you and Maddie gave everyone Maggie. Your family will be taken care of as she grows and she will know just how wonderful you were as her Dad, as a husband to your Mom, and as a very respected man. Maddie, I am so sorry for loss. You and Maggie are in my thoughts and prayers everyday and will continue to be. Take care of yourself and lean on all the support and love from your families. Love, Sally

Sally Wild

Friend