Sebastian F. Gubitosi, 67, of Coopersburg, passed away July 25, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Sebastian D. and Mary (Bochniak) Gubitosi.
Survivors: Sister, Judy M. Jones and her husband Richard; Brother, David Gubitosi; Nephews and Cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Daniel.
Services: 11 AM Thurs., Aug. 1st at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Fullerton. A viewing will held 10-11 AM Thurs. at the funeral home.
Contributions: May be made to the funeral home, to help offset expenses.
Published in Morning Call on July 27, 2019