Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
Sebastian F. Gubitosi Obituary
Sebastian F. Gubitosi, 67, of Coopersburg, passed away July 25, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Sebastian D. and Mary (Bochniak) Gubitosi.

Survivors: Sister, Judy M. Jones and her husband Richard; Brother, David Gubitosi; Nephews and Cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Daniel.

Services: 11 AM Thurs., Aug. 1st at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Fullerton. A viewing will held 10-11 AM Thurs. at the funeral home.

Contributions: May be made to the funeral home, to help offset expenses.
Published in Morning Call on July 27, 2019
