Serafina "Sarah" Varricchio (nee Bigatel) of Allentown, died peacefully Monday, May 4, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. She was the wife of the late Louis Varricchio, Jr. Born in Allentown June 6, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Leandro and Angela Cimolato Bigatel, both of Italy. She attended Garfield and Harrison-Morton elementary schools and Central Junior High School. Sarah worked in the garment industry at several silk mills and clothing factories in Allentown during the 1930s and 40s, and volunteered as a Red Cross nurse's aide at Sacred Heart Hospital during World War II. She was a cashier for H&M Concessions at the Allentown Fairgrounds' Big M Market from the 1970s through the 1980s. She was a design consultant for theatrical costumes and special projects for Mosaic Dance Theater Company of New Jersey, under the Casa delle Sarte design group starting in 2000. Sarah was a member of the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Allentown and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Allentown.
Survivors: Daughters, Andrea Varricchio of Wilmington, Delaware, and Celeste Varricchio and husband Robert Greenwald of Glen Ridge, New Jersey; son, Louis and wife Marilyn of Middlebury, Vermont; sister, Natalie Theis of Maryland; sister-in-law, Sandy Bigatel of Allentown; granddaughter, Alexandra DiVito of Wilmington, Delaware, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sisters, Angela Berkman, Elvira Stalsitz, and by her brothers, John Bigatel and Joseph Bigatel.
A private funeral service will be held. A celebration of her life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1046 W. Cedar St., Allentown, Pennsylvania 18102-1304 or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at: WeberFuneralHomes.com
Published in Morning Call on May 9, 2020.