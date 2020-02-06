|
Sergio Javier Morel, 21, of Emmaus, passed away February 3, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Wilmer J. and Ivette M. (Torrales) Morel. Sergio was a graduate of Emmaus High School, Class of 2017. He worked as a mover for O'Brien's Moving & Storage Co., Allentown, for the last year. He loved to skateboard and participate in extreme sports. He enjoyed music, art, and fishing. Sergio was a very compassionate young man and helpful of others.
Survivors: Parents; Paternal Grandmother, Digna Osorio; Paternal Grandfather, Jorge A. Morel and his wife, Berta; Maternal Grandparents, Alberto and Elsie Torrales; Faithful Companions, Lola and Tanto; many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
Services: Memorial 1 PM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. A visitiation will be held 11:30 AM-1 PM Saturday in the funeral home, BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lehigh Learning Academy, 113 S. Main Street, Nazareth, PA 18064.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 6, 2020