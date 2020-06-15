Seymour B. Ratner
1931 - 2020
Seymour (Sy) Bernard Ratner, 89, of Allentown died June 13, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Lois (Hoch) Ratner. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in January with their family and friends at their synagogue, Congregation Keneseth Israel. Born April 16, 1931, in the Bronx, N.Y., he was the son of the late George and Ida Ratner and was preceded in death by his sister Lillian. In his career, Seymour worked in finance within the retail industry. He enjoyed golfing, walking in Trexler Memorial Park, and traveling. He and Lois maintained friendships from their childhoods in the Bronx for their entire lives.

Survivors: In addition to his wife Lois, surviving are his son Andrew Ratner and his wife Amy of Abingdon, Md.; daughter Amy Morse and her husband Dr. Richard of Allentown; daughter Alyssa Emswiler and her husband Mark of Fogelsville; grandson Alexander and his wife Anna, and great-grandson Avi; granddaughter Emily Jakubiak and her wife Brittany, and great-grandson Wesley; granddaughter Amanda Mantiply and her husband Matt; grandson Kenny Morse and his fiancee Leah Valensi; grandson Austin Ratner; grandson Troy Emswiler; granddaughter Dana Emswiler; and several nieces & nephews.

Service: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Keneseth Israel, 2227 W. Chew St., Allentown, PA 18104

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 15, 2020.
