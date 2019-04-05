Morning Call Obituaries
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Sha'Mar Ruiz Obituary
Sha'Mar Ruiz, 23, of Bethlehem passed away March 22 at University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia. He was the son of Aisha and Derek Johnson.Sha'mar was a security officer for Lehigh Law Enforcement Officer's Association, Allentown and was a big sports fan. He also wrote poetry and had a book of poetry published. He loved people, playing video games, practical jokes and cooking & eating. He is survived by his parents and he was the older brother to Jameel Turpin and Aaliyah Johnson.Services: viewing on Saturday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m. at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Directions at: www.AllentownFunerals.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2019
