Shannon Lyn Lutz, 39, of Kutztown, lost her 4-year battle against breast cancer on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was the wife of Jesse Lutz.
Shannon graduated from Emmaus High School in 1998, then worked at a daycare center and through Easter Seals as a capable and compassionate caregiver to individuals with disabilities. She graduated cum laude from Kutztown University in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education, with an emphasis on Special Education. Shannon was a loving and devoted mother to her two children, Julian and Evelyn, and adored her two pitbull rescues, Macy and JoJo, who were her constant companions. She was adept at crafts and enjoyed traveling, most notably to the Florida Disney Parks. Shannon had a strong sense of justice and a courageous spirit. She will be dearly missed and remembered by all who knew her for her kindness, generosity, creativity, sweet sense of humor, and perseverance.
Shannon is survived by her husband Jesse, son Julian, daughter Evelyn, mother Zetta Black, of Wescosville, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was especially close to her godparents, Aunt Patti and Uncle John Kiefer, of Freeville, NY. Shannon was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jim and Jean Black
In keeping with her caring and giving nature, Shannon's body has been donated to medical science in the hopes that a cure may one day be found for the insidious form of young-onset breast cancer which took her life. A private Celebration of Shannon's Life is planned for the family.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 6, 2019