Sharon A. Hothan
Sharon A. Hothan, 71, of Macungie, departed this life on May 11, 2020. A devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend, she lost her valiant battle with dementia. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Elmer Z. and Louise S. (Berreth) Heist and was the wife of the late Gary Hothan. Her last year was in the kind, compassionate care of Above and Beyond at the Knights Nursing Home, Allentown. Sharon, a retired Phoebe Home charge nurse, was loved by all who knew her, but most of all, by her two sons, Christopher and Matthew.

Survivors: sons, Christopher and wife, Kim, Matthew and wife, Marlene, Macungie; brothers, Donald and wife, Georgene, Brian and wife, Wendy; sisters, Brenda Peterson and fiancée, Pete, Cindy Hubrich and husband, Rick; sister-in-law, Kathy; grandson, Jeremiah; many loving nieces and nephews. Brother, Richard, preceded her in death.

Services: Although services are private, in honor of Sharon's memory, it is requested that you reflect upon the relationship you shared with Sharon as well as appreciate the other people in your lives. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
