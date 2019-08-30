|
Sharon A. Hunsicker, 71, of Bethlehem, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. She is the wife of E. Lee Hunsicker. Sharon was born in Lower Saucon Twp. on July 31, 1948 to the late Gaza, Sr. and Helen (Gyescek) Feher. She was a greeter at the Saucon Valley Country Club and a self-employed dog groomer.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband of 38 years; children: Kimberly S. Henschel of Horsham, Jeffrey L. (Judith A.) of Bethlehem, David W. of Roanoke, VA; brother: Edward (Mary Ann) of Hellertown; grandchildren: Scott, Taylor, Madison, Joseph, Bennie; niece: Sharon (Glen) Newhard, their sons: Phil, Dave. Predeceased by siblings: Joseph, John, Geza, James, Irene Ruth & Patricia Balik.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd, Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2019