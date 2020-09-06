1/2
Sharon A. Kaczynski
Sharon A. Kaczynski, 63, passed away peacefully Friday, August 28, 2020, at home in Macungie PA. She was born in Wayne NJ to Gertraud F. "Trudy" Leonhardt and the late William J. Leonhardt. She met her husband, Robert C. Kaczynski, when working at Singer/Kearfott in Little Falls NJ. Married for 37 years, they lived in Hamilton Square NJ, Wilmington NC, and for the last 20 years, Macungie. Sharon was a 1975 graduate of Wayne Valley High School and a 1978 graduate of Katherine Gibbs School. She had several different jobs but was most proud of being the owner and president of Call Sharon, LLC. She was a companion to many local senior women, taking them to appointments and just spending quality time with them. She was a member of St. Thomas More Church, Allentown PA.

Survivors: husband; mother, Macungie; son, Maxwell N., Ft. Lauderdale FL; brother, William C. and wife, Anna, Cape Coral FL; sister, Patricia A. and fiancée, David Upmalis, Erwinna PA.

Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN), Office of Philanthropy PO Box 1883 Allentown PA 18105. On memo line of check, please write "Cancer Institute Research and Education, in memory of Sharon A. Kaczynski".

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
