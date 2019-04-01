Sharon Ann Graver, 66, of Northampton, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 30, 2018 at Lehigh Valley Hospice, Inpatient Unit surrounded by her loving family. Sharon and her husband, Norman Graver Jr., would have celebrated 47 years of marriage on October 28, 2019. Born May 19, 1952 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Norwood and Geraldine (Fehnel) Mann. Sharon was a graduate of Northampton Senior High School class of 1970. She worked at Majestic, Mary Fashions and Tama Manufacturing for many years. Sharon was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Kreidersville. She was a member of Blue Mt. Fish and Game, Board of Directors of NorCo Junior Conservation School and Board of Directors of Friends of Minsi Lake Upgrading Committee. She will be missed by her loving family and many friends. Sharon is survived by her husband, Norman; sister-in-law, Susan Warrick; sister, Judy, wife of Louis Xenophon Jr.; brother, Kerry Mann and his wife, Roxann; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 4th at 11:00 a.m. in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1335 Old Carriage Road, Northampton. Family and friends may call Thursday 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Green Mount Cemetery, Bath. Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton are handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to NCJCS, Attn: Registrar, PO Box 261, Bath, PA 18014-0261 in memory of Sharon. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary