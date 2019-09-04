Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Woodlawn Fire Company
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Azar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Azar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Azar Obituary
Sharon Lee (Fontaine) Azar, 79, passed away on Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospice in Allentown, PA. She was selflessly devoted to family and was blessed with 62 years of marriage to her husband William (Bill). As a proud wife, mother and grandmother, we came to know her as queen of the kitchen and the life of the party.

Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Leona (Evans) Fontaine. After moving to Allentown, she served as Head Cook for Trexler Middle School and President of the Hotel/Restaurant Workers Union for many years before retiring. She also enjoyed serving as President of the Twin Mothers Club of Allentown. She had the unique ability to be tough, disciplined, compassionate and caring, all at the same time.

Survivors: Husband - William of Allentown; Sister – Sheryl Cooper and husband Muir of Lincoln, Nebraska; Sons - Mike and wife Mickey of Waynesboro, PA; Denny and wife Cindy of Allentown; Tony and wife Jean of Allentown; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Services: The family will receive friends Fri., September 6th from 10:00 to 11:30 am at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown, followed by a service at 11:30 am. Burial will to follow at Grandview Cemetery. A celebration of her life will also be held at Woodlawn Fire Company starting at 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or online at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now