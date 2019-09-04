|
Sharon Lee (Fontaine) Azar, 79, passed away on Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospice in Allentown, PA. She was selflessly devoted to family and was blessed with 62 years of marriage to her husband William (Bill). As a proud wife, mother and grandmother, we came to know her as queen of the kitchen and the life of the party.
Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Leona (Evans) Fontaine. After moving to Allentown, she served as Head Cook for Trexler Middle School and President of the Hotel/Restaurant Workers Union for many years before retiring. She also enjoyed serving as President of the Twin Mothers Club of Allentown. She had the unique ability to be tough, disciplined, compassionate and caring, all at the same time.
Survivors: Husband - William of Allentown; Sister – Sheryl Cooper and husband Muir of Lincoln, Nebraska; Sons - Mike and wife Mickey of Waynesboro, PA; Denny and wife Cindy of Allentown; Tony and wife Jean of Allentown; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Services: The family will receive friends Fri., September 6th from 10:00 to 11:30 am at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown, followed by a service at 11:30 am. Burial will to follow at Grandview Cemetery. A celebration of her life will also be held at Woodlawn Fire Company starting at 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or online at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 4, 2019