Sharon Kay (Wright) Csikai was born on September 7, 1941 in Parke County, Indiana. She was raised in Terre Haute by her parents, Virginia and Delbert Wright with brothers, Marvin and Gerald. She met her husband, Nicholas J. Csikai while serving in the US Army Medical Service (AMEDS) and they were married for 59 years. Together they have three children, Susan (Stephen Krasulick), Ellen, and David (Jeanette); four grandchildren, Amanda, Nicholas, Anna and Elizabeth.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 30, 2020